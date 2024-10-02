Sports

Fifa Council to consider sanctions call against Israel

The Palestine Football Association Has Called For Israel To Be Suspended By Fifa.png The Palestine Football Association has called for Israel to be suspended by Fifa

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

FIFA is set to evaluate potential sanctions against the Israel Football Federation on Thursday, in response to a proposal from the Palestine Football Association. In March, the PFA requested a vote at FIFA's congress in May to suspend Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. At that time, FIFA President Gianni Infantino indicated that, after a legal review, the decision would rest with the FIFA Council.



