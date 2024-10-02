Fifa Council to consider sanctions call against Israel

The Palestine Football Association has called for Israel to be suspended by Fifa

Source: BBC

FIFA is set to evaluate potential sanctions against the Israel Football Federation on Thursday, in response to a proposal from the Palestine Football Association.

FIFA is set to evaluate potential sanctions against the Israel Football Federation on Thursday, in response to a proposal from the Palestine Football Association. In March, the PFA requested a vote at FIFA's congress in May to suspend Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. At that time, FIFA President Gianni Infantino indicated that, after a legal review, the decision would rest with the FIFA Council.





Read full article