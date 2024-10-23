Fifa accused of not paying out over £3m to players

Fifa was founded in May 1904

Source: BBC

FIFA has faced allegations regarding its failure to disburse the final installment of agreed payments to players throughout Europe whose contracts have not been fulfilled by their respective clubs.

Various sources from multiple countries familiar with the matter indicate that although some payments have been made by the governing body of world football, the final payment remains outstanding.



Many of the players impacted by this situation are currently unemployed or have retired, and the amounts owed are considered crucial for their financial stability.

These funds were intended to be drawn from FIFA's external Fund for Players, which was established in 2020. The overdue payments were scheduled for release in September 2023.



