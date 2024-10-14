Fifa to review transfer system after Diarra ruling

Lassana Diarra retired in 2019 after a stint at Paris St-Germain

Source: BBC

FIFA is set to conduct a worldwide consultation regarding possible modifications to the transfer system following a court ruling that deemed certain transfer regulations incompatible with European Union laws.

Earlier this month, the European Court of Justice ruled in favor of former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Lassana Diarra, who had filed a lawsuit against FIFA seeking damages.

The existing regulations stipulate that when a club signs a free agent, both the acquiring club and the player's previous team are jointly responsible for compensating the former club if the player's contract was terminated without just cause.



