Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

'Fighting is my therapy' - UFC miracle man Murphy

Screenshot 20241026 085752.png Lerone Murphy

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Lerone Murphy describes fighting as his form of "therapy" as he gears up to face Dan Ige at UFC 308 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Known as 'The Miracle', the Manchester fighter has survived two life-threatening incidents. In 2013, he was shot in the face, and in 2022, he was involved in a bike accident with a car.

Now 33 years old, Murphy is enjoying a successful phase in his fighting career, boasting an undefeated record. He views each of his 15 fights as a therapeutic session.

Read full article

Source: BBC