Fit-again veteran Rodgers stars as Jets dominate Patriots

Aaron Rodgers has played in one Super Bowl, helping Green Bay beat Pittsburgh at in 2011

Source: BBC

Aaron Rodgers delivered an impressive performance for the New York Jets, leading them to a commanding 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at home.

In his first game back at MetLife Stadium since a season-ending Achilles injury last year, the 40-year-old quarterback threw two touchdown passes.

Having been named NFL MVP four times during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers received a heartfelt welcome from fans in the Jets' season opener. "I felt pretty good. I was doing some things I did as a younger man," he remarked.



