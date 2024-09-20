Sports

Fit-again veteran Rodgers stars as Jets dominate Patriots

Aaron Rodgers Has Played In One Super Bowl, Helping Green Bay Beat Pittsburgh At In 2011.png Aaron Rodgers has played in one Super Bowl, helping Green Bay beat Pittsburgh at in 2011

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Aaron Rodgers delivered an impressive performance for the New York Jets, leading them to a commanding 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at home.

In his first game back at MetLife Stadium since a season-ending Achilles injury last year, the 40-year-old quarterback threw two touchdown passes.

Having been named NFL MVP four times during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers received a heartfelt welcome from fans in the Jets' season opener. "I felt pretty good. I was doing some things I did as a younger man," he remarked.

Source: BBC