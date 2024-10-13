Five players added to Barcelona’s goalkeeper shortlist ahead of expected 2025 pursuit

Barcelona did not start their European campaign in the most auspicious fashion

Source: BBC

Barcelona is reportedly planning to pursue a new goalkeeper next summer. Wojciech Szczesny's contract will expire at that time, and while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is expected to return for the beginning of the 2025-26 season, his effectiveness post-injury remains uncertain.

Inaki Pena appears to be fading in importance, prompting Barcelona to seek a new addition to their squad.

As per MD, they have identified five potential candidates, with Diogo Costa, the first-choice goalkeeper for both FC Porto and the Portuguese national team, being the most notable option.



Read full article