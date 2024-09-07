Flintoff named England Lions head coach

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams is back for another series.

Source: BBC

Andrew Flintoff has expanded his coaching career by being named the head of England Lions for the upcoming year.

The 46-year-old ex-England all-rounder made his return to cricket last year after suffering serious facial injuries from a Top Gear accident.

Since then, he has contributed to the England white-ball team, served as head coach for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, and is currently with the England Test team for their final match against Sri Lanka.



