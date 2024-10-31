Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

Flying Eagles crowned 2024 WAFU B U-20 Champions with 2-1 victory over Ghana

Nigeria Vs Ghana.png Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have claimed victory in the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Championship, overcoming Ghana with a score of 2-1 in an exciting final match.

Coached by Aliyu Zubairu, the Flying Eagles showcased their strength in the first half, establishing a 2-0 lead by halftime, thanks to two impressive goals from Remo Stars' Kparobo Arierhi.

Their strong start positioned them well to defend the title they won in the last tournament.

Ghana responded with a goal shortly after the second half began, bringing the score to 2-1. However, despite the mounting pressure from the Ghanaian side, Nigeria's defense remained resilient, securing their championship title once again.

Read full article

Source: Lighters Zone