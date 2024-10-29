Focus on 2026 World Cup qualification – Sam Johnson urges Black Stars technical handlers

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has urged the national team's coaching staff to prioritize qualifying for the 2026 World Cup rather than the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following a rocky start to the World Cup qualifying campaign, coach Otto Addo has rejuvenated the team's chances with back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic.



However, the Black Stars encountered difficulties in their AFCON qualifiers, suffering a 1-0 loss to Angola in their first match and managing only a 1-1 draw with Niger.



Their challenges continued with a goalless draw against Sudan in Accra, followed by a 2-0 defeat in Libya.



With Angola already securing a place in the tournament and Sudan needing just a point, Johnson believes the focus should shift to the World Cup, set to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

He remarked, "If we qualify for AFCON, it will be a miracle that has never happened before."



He emphasized the need for better organization and expressed that while he would be surprised but pleased if they made it to AFCON, the primary goal should be the World Cup.



Ghana's qualifying campaign will wrap up next month with matches against Angola in Luanda and bottom-placed Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Black Stars can only qualify for AFCON if Sudan loses their remaining matches while they secure victories against both Angola and Nigeria.