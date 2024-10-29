Sports

Focus on 2026 World Cup qualification – Sam Johnson urges Black Stars technical handlers

Otto Addo 223589965.png Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has urged the national team's coaching staff to prioritize qualifying for the 2026 World Cup rather than the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

