Focus on youth development - Akonnor speak on how Black Stars can be revived

Charles K. Akonnor

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabena Akunnor, has stressed the importance of Ghana investing in youth football development rather than concentrating exclusively on the senior national team.

He pointed out that although the Black Stars receive significant public admiration, especially during successful performances, other facets of the sport require equal focus.

Akunnor raised alarms about the insufficient investment from sports authorities in cultivating young talent, which is vital for the future prosperity of football in Ghana.

Source: Ghanasoccernet