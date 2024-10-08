'Football needs to adapt to help female coaches'

Anita Asante

Source: BBC

Anita Asante, a former defender, represented England in 71 matches over her 19-year career and achieved a remarkable quadruple with Arsenal in 2007.

She also had stints with Chelsea and Aston Villa, along with various clubs in Europe and the United States.



After retiring in 2022, she transitioned into coaching within women's football and will be writing columns for BBC Sport this season.

Notably, Wales manager Craig Bellamy emphasized the energy and responsibility required in coaching, a sentiment that resonates with Asante's own experiences.



