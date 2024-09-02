Football pays tribute to Sol Bamba

Sol Bamba

Tributes are pouring in for Sol Bamba, the former Cardiff City defender, who has passed away at the age of 39.

Bamba, who played for clubs including Leicester City, Leeds United, and Middlesbrough, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021.



He died in Turkey, where he was working for Adanaspor.

Cardiff City honored him as a club legend, praising his leadership and impact both as a player and coach.



The Premier League also extended condolences to his family and friends, reflecting on the profound loss felt across the football community.



Read full article