Steven Mukwala uplifted Kumasi's spirit with his exceptional display against Hearts of Oak

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko's striker Steven Mukwala uplifted Kumasi's spirit with his exceptional display in the team's 2-0 win against Hearts of Oak.

Mukwala, the scorer of both goals, credited their victory to the profound affection and honour linked with Kumasi.

"For the love and pride of Kumasi, we achieved this," Mukwala shared on social media. "The Legacy of Asanteman endures."



