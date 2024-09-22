Ford boots Sale to opening-game win over Harlequins

George Ford kicked all of Sale's points in a hard-fought contest

Source: BBC

Sale Sharks narrowly defeated Harlequins 12-11 in a hard-fought match at the Salford Community Stadium, marking a successful start to their Premiership season.

Jack Walker scored a try for Quins, while Leigh Halfpenny successfully converted a penalty on his Premiership debut. However, three penalties from George Ford allowed Sale to hold a slight 9-8 advantage at halftime.

Harlequins had a second try disallowed by the television match official (TMO), and both teams struggled to create opportunities due to handling mistakes and discipline issues in the challenging, wet weather.



