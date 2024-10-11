Forest fined £750,000 for match officials comments

Forest have paid the price for their complaints about the officiating in the 2-0 defeat by Everton

Source: BBC

Nottingham Forest has received a fine of £750,000 from the Football Association for actions deemed to have brought the game into disrepute.

This ruling follows the club's questioning of the integrity of a match official after their defeat to Everton last season.



The club expressed their grievances on X regarding three penalty decisions that were unfavorable to them during a 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on April 21.

Forest has refuted the allegations, asserting that they did not question the integrity of the officials or bring the game into disrepute.



Read full article