Forest owner banned for spitting towards officials

Screenshot 20241023 075135.png Evangelos Marinakis became majority shareholder of Nottingham Forest in 2017

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has received a five-match stadium ban for spitting on the ground as match officials passed by in the tunnel, according to an independent regulatory commission.

The ruling came after Marinakis was deemed guilty of improper conduct following Forest's 1-0 loss to Fulham at the City Ground on September 28.

The commission emphasized that there was "no excuse" for such a "blatant display of disrespectful behavior," which could potentially incite further disrespect towards match officials.

