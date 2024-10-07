Former Asante Kotoko board member Afrifa Yamoah Ponko passes away

Former Asante Kotoko board member Afrifa Yamoah Ponko has died, representing a significant loss for both the football and political spheres in Ghana.

A key figure in sports and a prominent member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he had a substantial impact in both areas.



Ponko, who was in his 60s, had been suffering from a prolonged illness prior to his death on Sunday, October 6, 2024, as reported by Metro TV.



In addition to his role with Asante Kotoko, he was the Chief Executive of the Ejisu/Juaben Municipal Assembly, where he made important contributions to local governance and community development.

His leadership earned him considerable respect. Although the exact cause of his death has not been revealed, his passing has created a significant gap in Ghanaian football and politics.



Ponko will be remembered for his commitment to public service and the advancement of sports throughout his life.