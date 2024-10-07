Sports

Former Asante Kotoko board member Afrifa Yamoah Ponko passes away

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh Afrifa Yamoah Ponko

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Asante Kotoko board member Afrifa Yamoah Ponko has died, representing a significant loss for both the football and political spheres in Ghana.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live