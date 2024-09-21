Former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez continues to hold off making return to management

Xavi Hernandez

Source: Football-espana

Nearly four months have passed since Xavi Hernandez was dismissed from his position at Barcelona. Although he has been associated with various job openings during this period, he has yet to secure a new role. This situation is intentional. When Xavi expressed his desire to depart from Barcelona at the conclusion of the previous season—prior to being persuaded to stay and ultimately being let go—he indicated that he planned to take a sabbatical. According to Relevo, this remains his objective.





