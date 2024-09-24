Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez turns down offer from Serie A giants

Xavi Hernandeztteee.png Xavi Hernandez

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Xavi Hernandez has been away from Barcelona for nearly four months following his dismissal, which led to Hansi Flick being named the new head coach.

During this time, Xavi has taken a break from football, although he has had chances to return earlier than anticipated.

Reports suggest that he is inclined to take a sabbatical and may not make a comeback until the next season. Recently, he reportedly declined an offer from AS Roma, as noted by Corriere dello Sport (via MD).

Read full article

Source: Football-espana