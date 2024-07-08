Former Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey lays father to rest in Ghana

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, is set to kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Angola in September, as confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The qualifiers are scheduled to run from September to November 2024, with Ghana playing against Angola on home turf before heading to Niger for their second Group F match.



Following this, the Black Stars will have a double header against Sudan in October, hosting the first match in Kumasi and then playing the return fixture away.



In November, the final round of qualifiers will see Ghana facing Angola away and Niger at home.



The top two teams from Group F will secure a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Ghana, a four-time winner of the AFCON title, is determined to qualify for the upcoming competition.



Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, the team is aiming for success in the qualifiers and hopes to bring home the prestigious trophy.



The schedule for Group F has been announced, with Matchdays 1 & 2 set for September 2-10, Matchdays 3 & 4 for October 7-15, and Matchdays 5 & 6 for November 11-19.