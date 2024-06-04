Sports

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Owusu Mensah reveals unfulfilled promises from 1982 AFCON triumph

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Owusu Mensah, former Black Stars goalkeeper, recently revealed that the promises made to the Ghanaian team before their victorious 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign were never fulfilled.

Ghana clinched the title by defeating host nation Libya 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

George Alhassan and Ali Al-Beshari scored the goals for Ghana and Libya, respectively, in the final held at the 11th June Stadium in Tripoli.

Alhassan emerged as the tournament's top scorer with four goals.

Speaking on the Ernest Bruce Smith Show on YouTube, Mensah expressed the team's disappointment.

