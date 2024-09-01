Former Côte d’Ivoire international Sol Bamba dies aged 39

Sol Bamba

Source: Footballghana

Sol Bamba, a former defender in the Premier League and for the Ivory Coast national team, passed away at the age of 39 on Friday.

Bamba, who held the position of technical director for the Turkish second-division club Adanaspor, became unwell shortly before the team’s scheduled match against Manisa FC.



He was promptly transported to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his illness.

Adanaspor released an official statement confirming his death, expressing, “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill prior to the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and, regrettably, lost his battle for life there. We extend our condolences to his family and our community.”



Read full article