Former Croatia coach Robert Prosinecki applies for Black Stars job

Robert Prosinečki

Retired Croatian footballer and experienced coach Robert Prosinecki has expressed his inclination towards being appointed as head coach for the Ghanaian men's senior national football team.

As per a report by Ghanasoccernet, Vukoja Josip, an agent of Prosinecki, has confirmed that the latter has met the application deadline of February 2, 2024, set by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The fifty-five year (55) old Prosinecki has been reported to speak with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the coming days.



It is worth noting that Prosinecki had exhibited a prior interest in the role of coaching the Black Stars. Specifically, he had applied for the position in 2012 subsequent to the departure of Goran Stevanovic; however, he was not selected for the role.



In recent years, he has managed several clubs, including Red Stars Belgrade, Kayserispor, Denizlispor, and Olimpija Ljubljana, as well as the Azerbaijani national team and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Most recently, he briefly led RudeÅ¡, a club based in Zagreb, before leaving the position.

The GFA has announced its search for a new coach after ending the contract of Chris Hughton, an Irish-Ghanaian coach.



The decision was made following a subpar performance by the Ghanaian team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they failed to progress beyond the group stage.



Coaches, including Felix Magath and Jürgen Kohler, have been associated with the job. Prosinecki has now joined this list.