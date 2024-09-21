Former Ghana Coach Oko Aryee goes home on October 12

Oko Aryee

Former Ghanaian football coach Oko Aryee will be laid to rest on October 12, 2024, at the Resurrection Methodist Church in Adenta, Accra.

He passed away on August 12, 2024, at age 83, leaving behind a legacy as one of Ghana's top coaches.



Aryee made history as the first Ghanaian coach to qualify a national team for the FIFA World Cup, achieving this with the Under-16 team in 1991 and leading the Black Queens to the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

His career also included coaching clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold SC. The football community mourns his loss.



