Former Ghana forward Thomas Duah calls for patience and time for Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Screenshot 20241009 143831.png Thomas Duah

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghanaian forward Thomas Duah has urged for patience and understanding towards the Black Stars' coach Otto Addo, despite a disappointing beginning to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West African nation started the qualifiers poorly, suffering a defeat to Angola and securing only a draw against Niger in their initial matches in September.

Currently winless after two games in Group F, Ghana is set to face Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 10, before heading to Tripoli, Libya for the return match on October 15, 2025.

Source: Ghanasoccernet