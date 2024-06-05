Former Ghana leader President Kufuor agrees to be patron of Kenpong Football Academy

Kenpong Football Academy partners with former President John Kufuor as the club's patron

Source: Apexnewshub

Football mogul Kennedy Agyepong's Kenpong Football Academy has reached a significant milestone by appointing former President John Agyekum Kufuor as a patron.

In a letter to Agyepong, President Kufuor expressed his admiration for the academy's vision and his decision to serve as a patron rather than the board chairman.

As a patron, President Kufuor will utilize his experience, influence, and reputation to contribute to the development and reputation of the Kenpong Academy.



