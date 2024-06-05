Sports

Former Ghana leader President Kufuor agrees to be patron of Kenpong Football Academy

Kenpong Football Academy 222 Kenpong Football Academy partners with former President John Kufuor as the club's patron

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Football mogul Kennedy Agyepong's Kenpong Football Academy has reached a significant milestone by appointing former President John Agyekum Kufuor as a patron.

In a letter to Agyepong, President Kufuor expressed his admiration for the academy's vision and his decision to serve as a patron rather than the board chairman.

As a patron, President Kufuor will utilize his experience, influence, and reputation to contribute to the development and reputation of the Kenpong Academy.

