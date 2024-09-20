Sports

Former Ghana star Michael Essien explains why he doesn’t want to be a head coach

Michael Essien333345.png Michael Essien

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Michael Essien, the former Ghana international, has dismissed the idea of taking on the head coach role for the Black Stars, stating that he finds the position too demanding.

Currently serving as an Individual Player Coach at Nordsjaelland since 2020, he is dedicated to nurturing young players.

Despite speculation regarding the national team coaching job, the 41-year-old has confirmed his lack of interest in pursuing that path.

