Former Hearts CEO Harry Zakour opens up on clash with Vincent Odotei during Great Olympics clash

Harry Zakour

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Accra Hearts of Oak CEO, Harry Zakour, engaged in a heated argument with Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei after the goalless draw against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team's poor performance this season has put them at risk of relegation, and they must secure a win in Bechem on the final day to remain in the Premier League.



Fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the situation at Hearts of Oak, and Zakour has expressed his disappointment with the current administration.

He believes that Mr Odotei's management has led the club to an undesirable position.



