Former Hearts of Oak player, Gateytey, found dead in room

Source: GNA

Sebastian Akwasi Kanyettey, known as Gateytey, a former Hearts of Oak player, was found dead in his room in Kasoa Blue Kiosk, Central Region, on August 5.

His body had bloodstains and a rope around his neck.



Police suggest he hanged himself but fell, sustaining fatal head injuries.



Gateytey had reportedly been haunted by spirits before his death.

His brother confirmed these claims.



Local assemblyman Habbib Abdulai highlighted the rise in youth suicides and urged young people to seek help, emphasizing that suicide is never the solution.



