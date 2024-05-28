Former Hearts of Oak star wants club to be relegated from Ghana Premier League

Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor Asampong, a former player for Accra Hearts of Oak, expressed his hope that the team would face relegation from the Ghana Premier League after the 2023/24 season.

The team is currently struggling in the league and there is a possibility of them being relegated.



Taylor, in an interview with Angel FM in Accra, suggested that it might be beneficial for the team to be relegated.

He argued that the Hearts of Oak board should be dissolved as the team lacks the "Never Say Die" spirit. T



aylor also mentioned that the supporters of the team are going through a difficult time and relegation could be a necessary step.



