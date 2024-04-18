Former Karela United coach reporedly contacted for Kotoko job

Bismark Kobby Mensah

Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee is reportedly seeking a new coach due to the team's recent poor performance in the Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have only managed to secure one victory in eight matches this year, causing them to drop to the 11th position in the league standings.



Fans expressed their dissatisfaction at Adako Jachie on Tuesday, but both Prosper Ogum and his assistant, David Ocloo, were not present.



This absence has led to speculation about Ogum's potential dismissal, as fans are calling for a change.

On the other hand, Bismark Kobby Mensah, who previously coached Bechem United before departing, is reportedly being considered for the coaching position.



Mensah has significant experience coaching in the top tier, having worked with Karela United, Great Olympics, and Medeama SC.