Former Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah criticised over alleged shady Ceek partnership

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports journalist Frank Owusu Ansah, also known as Franko Naro, has criticised former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, for his involvement in questionable deals.

Naro has been consistently vocal about his concerns regarding Amponsah's management style.



Despite leading the Porcupine Warriors to a league title and competing in Africa, Amponsah's administration has faced criticism from many individuals.



During an appearance on his regular show on Kessben FM, Naro highlighted specific issues, such as the controversial Kotoko Southampton deal, where Kotoko was allegedly paying £40,000 to Southampton annually.

He also mentioned the unaccounted Ceek partnership and the questionable termination of Muniru Sulley's contract, which resulted in someone else profiting from his subsequent move while Kotoko received nothing.



Naro further criticized Amponsah for the departure of Fabio Gama, emphasizing that Kotoko could have benefited greatly from his transfer.



He also stated that he would criticize the current IMC if they engage in similar practices, as he believes that those who are given much should be held to higher expectations.