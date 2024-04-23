Former Kotoko defender Eric Donkor opens up on how he was approached to fix a match

Eric Donkor

During his tenure as a defender for Asante Kotoko, Eric Donkor disclosed that he was once approached to manipulate a match.

Donkor mentioned that the team in question was struggling to avoid relegation and needed points urgently.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Donkor stated that he rejected the offer. He recounted the incident, explaining that he was asked to influence the outcome of a match involving a team in the relegation zone, which was an away game for Kotoko.



Despite being aware that other players were approached as well, Donkor firmly declined the proposal. He emphasized that he prioritizes his integrity above all else, a fact known to those who are close to him.

Donkor expressed his belief that betting companies' support for local teams could potentially lead to such situations.



Furthermore, he suggested that inadequate payment for players could make them susceptible to match-fixing schemes.