Former Kotoko midfielder confirms 'juju' experience against Hearts of Oak

Michael Akuffu56642 Michael Akuffu

Fri, 24 May 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

During an interview on Akoma FM in Kumasi, former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffu acknowledged the presence of black magic, or 'juju', in football matches, particularly in the intense clashes between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Akuffu shared a personal experience where he felt the effects of juju targeting him before a game, causing significant challenges.

Initially doubtful about its existence, his perspective shifted after this encounter.

Source: Ghanasoccernet