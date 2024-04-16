Former Kotoko striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor slapped with a 3-year ban over forged documents

Solomon Sarfo Taylor

The verdict on the document falsification case involving former Asante Kotoko striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor has been announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee.

The ruling, which was shared on the Ghana FA's social media platforms on Monday, April 15, states that Taylor has been handed a three-year ban.



This means that he will not be able to participate in any competitions organized by the Ghana Football Association for the next three years. Additionally, his player license has been revoked.

The Ghana FA's notice stated, "Solomon Sarfo Taylor has been banned from participating in matches and competitions organized by the GFA for three years. The disciplinary committee found him guilty of falsifying his registration documents. Consequently, Solomon Sarfo Taylor's player license has been revoked."