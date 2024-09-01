Sports

Former Leeds and Cardiff defender Bamba dies aged 39

BambaaScreenshot 2024 09 01 111629.png Sol Bamba

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Sol Bamba, the former defender for Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City, and Hibernian, has passed away at 39.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who began his career at Paris St-Germain, was a key player in Cardiff's 2018 Premier League promotion.

Bamba, who overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, was working as a technical director at Turkish club Adanaspor before his sudden illness and death.

Tributes have poured in from Cardiff, Leeds, and other clubs, praising him as a "club legend" and a "hero" on and off the field.

Bamba’s legacy includes notable achievements at Cardiff and Middlesbrough, where he also had a significant impact.

Source: BBC