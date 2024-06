Medeama SC has announced the tragic passing of their former striker, Hans Kwofie, who died in a fatal accident on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The accident occurred at Dadwen in the Ashanti Region as the 35-year-old was traveling to his hometown, Dompim Pepesa.



Kwofie, who was the top scorer in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season with 17 goals for AshantiGold, had a prolific career. He began his journey at Nsoatre Manchester United and went on to play for several clubs including Heart of Lions, Bechem United, Legon Cities, and Medeama in the Ghana league.



Over his career, Kwofie played for fourteen clubs, most recently Birgunj United FC in Nepal.