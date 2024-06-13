Sports

Former President John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana Amputee National Football Team

Mahama 33335 John Mahama donated $10,000 to the amputee national football team after winning the AFCON

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has made a generous contribution of $10,000 to the Ghana amputee national football team as a token of appreciation for their outstanding achievement in winning the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

