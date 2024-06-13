Former President John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana Amputee National Football Team

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has made a generous contribution of $10,000 to the Ghana amputee national football team as a token of appreciation for their outstanding achievement in winning the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team, known as the Black Challenge, presented their well-deserved trophy to Mahama at his residence following their triumphant victory over Morocco in the final held in Cairo, Egypt.



This remarkable win not only secured their second consecutive AFCON title but also highlighted their exceptional talent and unwavering determination.

Mahama, expressing his admiration for the team's efforts, not only donated $10,000 but also promised them even greater support if he is elected as the President of Ghana.