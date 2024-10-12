Sports

Former Real Madrid boss warns Kylian Mbappe

Screenshot 20241012 100353.png Kylian Mbappé

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Fabio Capello, the former manager of Real Madrid, has entered the ongoing discussion regarding Kylian Mbappe's beginning at the club.

In June, Los Blancos concluded their extended efforts to acquire the French captain, who made a free transfer to the Spanish capital.

Although Mbappe faced challenges in finding the net during his initial matches, he has since improved, netting six goals in his last eight outings.

