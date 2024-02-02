Former West Ham coach Nikola Jurcevic reportedly applies for Black Stars head coach job

Nikola Jurcevic

Nikola Jurcevic, the former assistant coach at West Ham, has applied to be the next head coach of the Black Stars, Ghanasoccernet.com reports.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are currently looking for a new head coach for the Black Stars after relieving Chris Hughton of his duties following the disappointing AFCON 2023 group stage exit.



Jurcevic started on his coaching journey in 2002 with NK Zagreb, swiftly progressing to the managerial role at Dinamo Zagreb, where he secured the Prva HNL and Croatian Cup in 2004. His extensive experience includes roles with NK Slaven Belupo and serving as an assistant manager for the Croatia national team.

Joining West Ham United as an assistant manager in 2015, Nikola Jurcevic later took charge at Dinamo Zagreb in 2018. His coaching tenure extends to managing the Azerbaijan and Lebanon national teams, achieving a commendable 1–1 draw against Croatia in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.



In addition to his coaching prowess, Jurcevic, a former attacking midfielder, brings playing experience, having scored 51 goals in over 200 career appearances for clubs such as Dinamo Zagreb, NK Zagreb, Royal Antwerp, Austria Salzburg, and SC Freiburg.