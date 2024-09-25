Forward Kwame Poku scores in third straight game in Peterborough draw

Kwame Poku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kwame Poku, a former player for Ghana's U23 team, continued his scoring streak for Peterborough United in their 2-2 draw against Leyton Orient in League One on Tuesday.

The English-born Ghanaian found the net for the third consecutive match as Leyton Orient came from behind to secure a point at Brisbane Road in London.

The home team took the lead in the match after 20 minutes, thanks to a goal from defender Thomas James.



Read full article