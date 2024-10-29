Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
2

France Football Director explains why Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior missed out on Ballon d’Or

Vinicius Jr Vinicius Junior

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The disappointment in Spain was palpable when Vinicius Junior did not win the Ballon d’Or, as both he and Real Madrid had anticipated his victory in Paris.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live