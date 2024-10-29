France Football Director explains why Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior missed out on Ballon d’Or

The disappointment in Spain was palpable when Vinicius Junior did not win the Ballon d’Or, as both he and Real Madrid had anticipated his victory in Paris.

The absence of Vinicius and other nominees from the club at the gala stemmed from their disagreement with the outcome.



Several theories have emerged regarding Rodri Hernandez's win over Vinicius, beyond Rodri's impressive performance this past year.



Some in Brazil have suggested that racism played a role, while Real Madrid attributes it to their tense relationship with UEFA, despite the award being determined by a 100-person vote.



Vincent Garcia, Director of France Football, noted that Vinicius suffered from a divided vote among his teammates.

“Mathematically, they lost points. This reflects Real Madrid’s season, where three to four players were among the best in the world, leading to a split in votes that ultimately favored Rodri.”



Rodri's win marks the first time in 64 years that a Spaniard has claimed the men's award, and together with Aitana Bonmati, Spain has made history by winning both the men's and women's awards in the same year.



“It’s a beautiful and historic moment. We’re witnessing the first Spaniard to win the trophy since 1960, and he’s a defensive midfielder. Neither Real nor City expected this.



Rodri’s emotional reaction on stage speaks volumes; he was completely taken by surprise,” Garcia shared with Cadena SER.