France beat Portugal on penalties to reach semi-finals

Hernandez's penalty sent France into the semi-finals

Source: BBC

France reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals by defeating Portugal in a penalty shootout after a tense match in Hamburg.

Theo Hernandez scored the decisive penalty, while Joao Felix's miss sealed Portugal's fate. The match, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo's final Euros appearance, ended 0-0 after extra time.



Both Ronaldo and France's Kylian Mbappe, who was substituted due to injury, struggled to make an impact. Portugal had the better chances but were thwarted by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France will face Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday.



