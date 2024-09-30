France's Griezmann retires from internationals

Griezmann helped France win the 2018 World Cup under manager Didier Deschamps

Source: BBC

France striker Antoine Griezmann has declared his retirement from international football at 33 years old.

The Atletico Madrid star earned 137 caps for the national team and played a key role in their 2018 World Cup victory.

In a heartfelt message on social media, he expressed gratitude for his "magnificent tricolour adventure," stating, "It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you and see you soon."



