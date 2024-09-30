Sports

France's Griezmann retires from internationals

Griezmann Helped France Win The 2018 World Cup Under Manager Didier Deschamps.png Griezmann helped France win the 2018 World Cup under manager Didier Deschamps

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

France striker Antoine Griezmann has declared his retirement from international football at 33 years old.

The Atletico Madrid star earned 137 caps for the national team and played a key role in their 2018 World Cup victory.

In a heartfelt message on social media, he expressed gratitude for his "magnificent tricolour adventure," stating, "It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you and see you soon."

