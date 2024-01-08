Francis Amuzu will not be attending RSC Anderlecht's winter training camp

Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian-born Belgian winger, Francis Amuzu, will not be accompanying RSC Anderlecht on their journey to Tunisia for the winter training camp.

The club, set to embark on their crucial preparatory expedition, announced today that Amuzu will be notably absent from the traveling squad.



The absence of the winger is attributed to an ongoing struggle with pubalgia, a condition that has sidelined him and necessitates surgical intervention.

Despite the anticipation surrounding Anderlecht's winter preparations, Amuzu's focus remains on his recovery, and the decision for him to stay behind raises questions about the impact of his absence on the team's dynamics.



The 24-year-old's absence is a significant setback for Anderlecht, given his pivotal role in the squad. Amuzu's professional journey with the team began in spectacular fashion, marking his debut with a game-winning goal against K.A.S. Eupen in December 2017. He has been a crucial contributor, amassing three goals in 12 appearances in the current Belgian First Division A season.