Freezy Macbones aims high after selling out Bukom Arena in first fight in Ghana

Ghanaian heavyweight boxer, Seth Gyimah popularly known as Freezy Macbones has set his sights on selling out the Accra Sports Stadium following his win over Nigerian boxer Salami Oladimeji in his first fight in Ghana.

Freezy Macbones sold out the 4,000 seating capacity Bukom Boxing Arena in a boxing night which was under his Macbones Promotions on Saturday, December 23, 2023.



The UK-based Ghanaian boxer earned a win over Salami Oladimeji in their amateur heavyweight contest as he knocked down his opponent in the bout.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Sports after the fight, Freezy Macbones revealed his plans to either continue his quest to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games or focus on his professional career.



“I have to be in the national team for the Olympics but for now I have to go home and plan what to do next. Maybe I have to go back to being a professional so I can feed the family,” the boxer said.



After being able to sell out the Bukom Boxing arena for this first fight in Ghana, Freezy Macbones also revealed his plans to fill the Accra Sports Stadium one day.

“This is the first event from Macbones promotions and we’ve sold out the arena so you can imagine what's next, maybe it's going to be the Accra Sports Stadium or Kumasi next,” he said.



Reacting to the performance of his opponent, Freezy Macbones said, “I have massive respect for him because he came in on short notice and people like him always win.”



