French giants Lyon leading race to sign Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon are currently leading the race to acquire the services of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, an English-born forward of Ghanaian descent, this summer.

The 21-year-old is anticipated to depart from Crystal Palace during the current transfer window in pursuit of consistent playing opportunities for the forthcoming season.



Although he has demonstrated promising performances during the preseason, it is possible that the forward may be sent out on loan.



Sakyi has attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Southampton.



Reports from the UK media indicate that Crystal Palace is reluctant to permit a transfer to a rival in the Premier League, thereby providing Lyon with a favorable position in their pursuit of the player.

Sakyi has shown notable skill for Crystal Palace throughout the ongoing preseason as the team prepares for the upcoming season.



The Ghanaian forward's existing contract with the Premier League club is set to run until the summer of 2027.



Having been born and raised in London, Sakyi remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.