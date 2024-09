Frenkie de Jong

Source: Football-espana

Frenkie de Jong last participated in a professional football match in April, where he sustained a significant ankle injury during El Clasico.

Although it was anticipated that he would be back in 4-5 weeks, he has now been sidelined for nearly five months.

Barcelona has certainly felt his absence, relying solely on Pedri, Marc Casado, and Eric Garcia for defensive midfield roles.



