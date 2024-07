Azumah Bugre, midfielder for the Black Queens, expressed her thoughts on the upcoming international friendly match against Japan.

She emphasized the importance of the match for the team's assessment and understanding of their level.



Bugre highlighted Japan's status as one of the best women's football teams in the world and the significance of the friendly game in providing a clear view of the team's position and areas for improvement.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 13 at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium.